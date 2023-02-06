Developer plans to start building campsite resort this year near Shirley

Sandcut Properties wants to build 39 cabins, 84 campsites, staff accommodations, a convenience store, and other amenities on 78 hectares of land on West Coast Road’s north and south sides, abutting the eastern boundary of Sandcut Beach and west to Fossil Bay Resort. (Contributed -CRD)

A developer’s plan to build a cabin and campground resort near Shirley is on track for construction to begin this year.

“Ideally, we would like to offer some basic campsites this summer, but that would depend on the approval and whether we can build the emergency water systems in our wildfire plan by then,” said John Beaumier of Sandcut Properties and Developments.

“We will most likely be building this place in phases over several years, so plans are to start with something pretty basic and keep working on getting better every day.”

Sandcut Properties wants to build 39 cabins, 84 campsites, staff accommodations, a convenience store, and other amenities on 78 hectares of land on West Coast Road’s north and south sides, abutting the eastern boundary of Sandcut Beach and west to Fossil Bay Resort.

Beaumier presented the plan to the Capital Regional District last month. The site is zoned forestry and requires a rural-commercial-recreation designation.

According to a CRD staff report, the project’s concept plan proposes low-impact tourism following the Shirley-Jordan River official community plan.

The developer proposal limits the number of new stream crossings and preserves watercourses.

The Juan de Fuca land use committee referred the application to the Shirley-Jordan River advisory planning commission for comment and external agencies, First Nations and CRD departments.

“We have been working and reworking our plans for these properties for many years and have finally come up with something great,” Beaumier said.

Sandcut Properties and Developments purchased the property located at 11237 West Coast Rd. in 2017 with plans to build a few more cabins on that property, but those plans changed in 2019 when Western Forest products listed several large lots for sale. Beaumier worked out an agreement on lot 74, a 174-acre cut block directly north of 11237 Westcoast Rd

“(The two properties) combined, we have an ideal site for a fun, low-impact tourism-based business that will create lifetime employment,” he said.

Sandcut Properties and Developments owns two properties in the Shirley area – Solitude at Sandcut and The Shirley Grand.



