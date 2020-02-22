Development will bring 77 new homes to Colwood

Developers preparing land for six-storey, four-storey and two three-storey buildings on Sooke Road

2330 Sooke Rd. is the proposed site in Colwood for 18 townhomes, 27 condos and 32 rental apartments. Developers were seen preparing the land on Wednesday. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A new crop of homes is coming to the 2300-block of Sooke Road in Colwood.

Developer Beacon-Carmanah Developments Ltd. has begun preparing the land at 2330 Sooke Rd. for the construction of 18 townhomes, 32 rental apartments and 27 condos.

In December 2019, they received the permit to prepare the land, which will include underground parking.

The three-storey townhomes will be along Lynnlark Place, a four-storey building for the apartments along Sooke Road, and a six-storey building housing the condos. Construction is expected to be completed over the next two years.

Notably, trees that are marked as places for bird nesting will be fenced for protection. Plans have been set in place to replace trees that will need to be removed during construction.

Staff worked with the developer to keep a minimum of 40 per cent as open space, according to City of Colwood communications manager Sandra Russell. A buffer of trees will be maintained along the property line next to currently-built homes.

Staff worked with the developer to minimize the loss of habitat and retain existing stands of trees that will also help to minimize impact on adjacent property owners, and work towards meeting the goal of retaining a minimum of 40% as open space.

Sooke Road has been identified as an intended growth area and transit corridor in the Colwood Official Community Plan.

The permit requires road improvements, including a landscaped boulevard with lighting, sidewalks and bike lanes as well as a transit lane to fit BC Transit’s plans for added bus lanes.

Colwood council expects a building application to come down the pipeline for the 77-home development in the near future.

