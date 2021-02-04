Alex Campbell, owner of The Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park in Esquimalt, took advantage of the eight-week Digital Marketing Bootcamp during the spring shutdown, as offered by the province. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Alex Campbell, owner of The Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park in Esquimalt, took advantage of the eight-week Digital Marketing Bootcamp during the spring shutdown, as offered by the province. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Digital training helping Esquimalt business bounce back

Businesses can access province’s free Digital Marketing Bootcamp

As the winter shutdown of non-essential businesses lingers, one Esquimalt company is waiting to bounce back.

The Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park has sold $10,000 in gift certificates during the lockdown. When cases are under control and the business can open again, owner Alex Campbell expects the pandemic-restricted bookings to fill up fast.

“We believe at the moment that we’ll survive but it’s tough,” said Campbell, who is in the fourth year of operation. “We’ll make it thorough but we’re losing substantial amounts of money every month and [there’s] no way to get around that.”

READ ALSO: 2020 headlines: A timeline of COVID-19 in Greater Victoria and the nation

Campbell was driven to sell the gift certificates through a fresh online marketing campaign he created after completing the province’s Digital Marketing Bootcamp.

The province invested $2 million to fund up to 2,500 seats in the bootcamp, an eight-week program with a value of $6,000 per seat.

Campbell enrolled in April when the first shutdown forced him to lock the doors and lay off his staff.

Then came Phase 2, when Campbell was able to reopen the Flying Squirrel under strict protocols. It was good news, except that Campbell wasn’t done the online digital course that was demanding upwards of 35 hours a week.

“When we reopened it was full-time school and I was working 75 to 80 hours a week,” Campbell said.

It was worth it.

“I had a fairly strong understanding of digital marketing but not a firm grasp on the tools and fundamentals of marketing, so it helped me considerably to make better decisions,” he said.

It also helped with training, as Campbell generally has employees help with marketing.

“For someone with little to no experience in marketing this would be an amazing crash course. You would exit with a solid skill-set and knowledge comparable to a junior copywriter or marketer,” Campbell said.

READ ALSO: Island Health making hard choices about who gets in the vaccine lifeboat

In the meantime, Campbell is twitching to get his business buzzing again. He ran an online fundraiser that supported the Mustard Seed Food Bank that doubled as a community giveaway. It was a partnership with the Victoria Fjallraven store which also provided 10 backpacks.

“We gave out $2,000 worth of value in gift cards to the trampoline park with the 10 backpacks, and the idea was if you donated, you increased your chances to win,” Campbell said.

It raised $1,000 for Mustard Seed.

But he’s also watched as the staff he took years to assemble have moved on in their careers.

“The most gut-wrenching thing is we started four years ago and I’ve twice had to lay off an exemplary team that took a long time to build,” he said.

Assembling a new staff promises to be a daunting task, but with $10,000 in pre-sold business he will be able to restart when the province relaxes the current Phase 3 lockdown.

Since November 2020, over 900 people have enrolled in the Digital Marketing Bootcamp which is free for B.C.-based businesses with up to 149 employees, and sole proprietors. The daily online course covers up-to-date digital marketing tools, such as search engine optimization and analytics. Enrolment is open until the end of March.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Gentle densification’ of large city lot convinces Victoria council to approve development
Next story
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Just Posted

Overhead rendering (centre corridor) of a three-building residential development project at 1224 Richardson St. that was approved by Victoria council. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
‘Gentle densification’ of large city lot convinces Victoria council to approve development

Three-building project on Richardson Street includes four utits at below market value

The Sooke homeless shelter, located at 2197 Otter Point Rd, will have to find a permanent location by the end of March. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke homeless shelter must relocate by end of March

Otter Point Road property owner wants to develop property

Royal Roads University president Philip Steenkamp makes the first symbolic cut of the barbed wire fencing around the campus. The university is removing the barbed wire with hopes to make the campus appear more welcoming to the community. (Image courtesy Dan Anthon/Royal Roads University)
Royal Roads University snips through old identity

University in Colwood removes barbed wire fencing to encourage a more welcoming environment

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

Alex Campbell, owner of The Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park in Esquimalt, took advantage of the eight-week Digital Marketing Bootcamp during the spring shutdown, as offered by the province. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Digital training helping Esquimalt business bounce back

Businesses can access province’s free Digital Marketing Bootcamp

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has found Nanaimo officers used reasonable force when apprehending Shanna-Marie Blanchard, who suffered facial injuries while struggling with police. (File photo)
Investigation finds Nanaimo RCMP officers used reasonable force detaining woman in mental health crisis

Woman sustained injuries to her face while being apprehended last May

Thea VanHerwaarden, bottom centre, is among 12 cooks vying for the title of MasterChef Canada, which kicks off another season Feb. 14. Photo supplied
Vancouver Island cook returns to MasterChef Canada

Comox Valley’s Thea VanHerwaarden out for the title that just eluded her in 2017

A comparison between sodium lights and LED lights, which the Town of Qualicum Beach has choses for its streetlights to make it safe for motorists. (Submitted photo)
‘High-beam monsters’ bring ‘bright lights, big city’ problems to sleepy Qualicum Beach

Brightness of LED streetlights blamed for keeping people awake, causing nightmare for residents

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

Thousands fill the Inner Harbour and the lawns of the Legislature and the Fairmont Empress for Symphony Splash. (Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: What do you miss the most since the start of COVID-19 restrictions?

Life has changed immeasurably since the first case of COVID-19 was reported… Continue reading

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

Most Read