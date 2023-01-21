Karen’s Diner is famous for its bad service and great food. (Courtesy of Karen’s Diner)

Diner to bring terrible service to Victoria

Karen’s Diner will be making its way to B.C.’s capital this spring

A restaurant known for its rude staff and delicious burgers is coming to Victoria.

Karen’s Diner will be in B.C.’s capital from March 31 to April 1 at Sonora Bar & Grill on Yates Street.

“Customers can expect plenty of sass, great food and a hefty sprinkle of bad attitude,” organizers said in a news release. “As Karen’s Diner goes, the food is great, the service ungrateful, but your experience will be unforgettable. Don’t expect special treatment at this diner because it’s all about Karen, and she won’t be taking any of your nonsense!”

The pop-up event in Victoria is the only stop in Canada on the diner’s tour.

Children will be welcome until 5 p.m.

“Vegetarians, vegans, other annoying dietary requirements and non-alcoholics will all be catered for but don’t expect Karen to be happy about it,” the organizers said.

Tickets can be found at explorehidden.com

