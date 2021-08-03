The only item reported missing was an urn containing a family member's remains. (Courtesy VicPD)

Distinctive urn, with Indigenous design, only item taken in Victoria break and enter

Other valuables left untouched in weekend theft

Victoria Police Department on the search for a distinctive urn after a break in over the weekend

The break and enter in the 900-block of Collinson Street was reported Monday, Aug. 2 and believed to have occurred between July 27 and Aug. 1.

The only item reported missing was an urn containing a family member’s remains. It is described as a wooden box with Indigenous carving and design on the exterior.

READ ALSO: Lost Indigenous children honoured during demonstration along Pat Bay highway (photos)

Other valuables were left untouched.

VicPD asks anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 250- 995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

