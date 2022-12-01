Canadian Forces members provided guard duty at the Sooke cenotaph during Remembrance Day ceremonies in 2022. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror).

District, Legion to formalize upkeep of Sooke cenotaph

Groups will sign a memorandum of understanding

The District Sooke will take the next steps toward formalizing an agreement with the Royal Canadian Legion to maintain the town’s war cenotaph.

A section of the cenotaph’s structure collapsed earlier this year due to rotting latticework.

Ted Davies, president of the Sooke Legion branch, said the district is responsible for maintaining this infrastructure.

But when Davies approached the district about the repair, he was told the district had not budgeted for the cenotaph’s upkeep.

It came down to miscommunication between district staff and the Legion, said Raechel Gray, Sooke’s deputy chief administrative officer.

“We’ll endeavour not to let this happen for future years,” Gray said.

The district has had an informal agreement for cenotaph upkeep and maintenance since 2018.

The Legion and Sooke already have a strong history of collaboration on projects and programs, such as Remembrance Day.

Davies and council agreed a more formal agreement was needed, and councillors voted to formalize it with a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

“The key for the Legion is the MOU, so there is clarity between the District of Sooke and the Legion over the responsibility for the upkeep of the cenotaph,” said Coun. Jeff Bateman.

Built in 1920, the cenotaph has graced three locations in Sooke – in 1920, it was at the corner of Murray and Sooke roads. It moved to the corner of Sooke and Sheilds roads in 1953, and its current location in 1979.


