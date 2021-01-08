District of Saanich closes Durrance Road bridge for emergency repairs

The District of Saanich is performing emergency repairs on the Durrance Road bridge Jan. 8 and 9 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Google Maps)

The Durrance Road bridge will be open only to alternating one-way traffic until 2022, according to the District of Saanich.

That change comes after a routine inspection by a structural engineer found “issues that needed immediate attention.” For safety, steel plates are in place and vehicles over 5,500 kg are restricted.

Short-term emergency repairs are underway to bring the structure back to normal service levels. Those repairs will take place Jan. 8 to 9 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. If needed, emergency vehicles will still have access through the bridge during that time.

Upon completion, the bridge, located at Wallace Drive and Durrance Road, will be open to alternating, one-way traffic with normal load restrictions.

The District says the bridge is scheduled to be replaced in summer 2022, after which two-traffic will be reinstated.

In 2019, the District of Saanich budgeted $900,000 to design and replace the aging Durrance bridge. Construction was slated for summer 2020, but the project has been pushed forward another two years.

