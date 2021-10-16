Saanich residents can apply for a rebate when purchasing electric bikes, courtesy of the District of Saanich. (District of Saanich)

District of Saanich will pay up to $1,600 per household in e-bike rebates

Pilot program said to be first of its kind of B.C. among local governments

A new pilot program is offering qualifying Saanich households up to $1,600 in rebates for buying a new e-bike, the District of Saanich announced Tuesday (Oct. 12).

The Community E-bike Incentive Pilot Program is intended to encourage active transport and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Saanich is the first local government in B.C. to pilot such a program, which is estimated to reduce GHG emissions by 1,000 to 2,000 tonnes by 2030.

While the program is active, Saanich households can apply to receive a rebate for a single personal-use e-bike. Available incentives range from $350 to $1,600 depending on income level, and can either be applied to the sale price of an electric bike at participating stores or claimed after purchase.

“We hope more families will be able to utilize e-bikes as a climate-friendly transportation option that shrinks transportation costs, enhances their fitness and helps the environment,” Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said in a statement.

The pilot will be evaluated by the district; the Community Social Planning Council’s Transportation Access, Climate, Economic Security (ACES) program, and the UBC REACT Lab for its equity considerations and impacts on resident behaviour.

Residents can pre-register, find participating bike stores and learn more by visiting saanich.ca/ebike.

