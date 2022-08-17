The District of Saanich’s acting chief administrative officer said after the strike vote by CUPE Local 2011 that the two sides must negotiate an essential services agreement before 72-hour strike notice can be given. (Black Press Media file photo)

The District of Saanich’s acting chief administrative officer said after the strike vote by CUPE Local 2011 that the two sides must negotiate an essential services agreement before 72-hour strike notice can be given. (Black Press Media file photo)

District of Saanich workers vote to strike, seek affordability in new contract

Over 94% of CUPE Local 2011 members who voted Tuesday want strike

A majority of the 1,200 District of Saanich workers represented by CUPE Local 2011 voted Tuesday (Aug. 16) to strike, after the union rejected what its president called a “rollover” agreement that fails to address cost-of-living challenges.

More than 94 per cent of employees who voted picked the option to strike. District and union negotiators reached an impasse last week after Saanich’s latest contract proposal was turned down by the union.

CUPE Local 2011 president Ryan Graham said Wednesday the district on Aug. 4 withdrew affordability items from its offer. Much of the contract hasn’t been reviewed or updated in more than a decade, he added.

The two parties have been negotiating a new collective agreement since December 2021.

“We thought we were getting somewhere with negotiations in late July, early August,” Graham told Black Press Media. “We would be quite happy to re-enter negotiations and get back to the table … as long as the district is willing to listen.”

ALSO READ: Reclaim the name: Saanich park to return to its Indigenous title, PKOLS

In a statement, Saanich acting chief administrative officer Suzanne Samborski confirmed the union rejection of its offer. Should a strike occur, she added, certain “essential work” must continue, noting the parties are currently negotiating an essential services agreement in accordance with the provincial Labour Relations Code.

“CUPE is not in a legal position to serve 72-hour strike notice until the essential service levels are finalized and approved by the provincial Minister of Labour,” Samborski wrote.

Public services provided by CUPE Local 2011 members includes water, wastewater, sanitation, roads, parks, planning, recreation and police and fire operations. Affordability proposals the union has brought forward cover benefit improvements, allowances, safety equipment and casual and precarious worker support, its Wednesday statement said.

“For a lot of our workers, they’re living paycheque to paycheque,” Graham said, detailing the growing struggle to finance groceries, housing and transportation. “We don’t have anywhere to go with what addresses our members needs.”

Samborski said the district remains open to resuming negotiations when the union’s bargaining committee wishes to do so.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichLabour

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stolen rowboat robs legally blind B.C. fisherman of last chance to enjoy his passion
Next story
Wildfire sparks just north of Kamloops

Just Posted

Dashcam footage posted to Facebook captured a vehicle collision between two drivers heading eastbound along Highway 14 on July 29, with one slowing to turn to the new rerouted route to Gillespie Road. (Courtesy of Jimboy Tano Petagara - Facebook)
Hwy. 14 re-routing near Sooke not causing problems: RCMP

A collection of flower offerings sits on a ledge outside the Metchosin Country Store, in the wake of the death of co-owner Adriana Ko. (Cathy Webster/Black Press Media)
Flowers, condolences pour in after death of Metchosin corner store co-owner

During response activities Tuesday (Aug. 16) U.S. Coast Guard personnel recover most of a seine fishing net that detached from a vessel that sank off San Juan Island near Greater Victoria on Aug. 13. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/Twitter)
Endangered orcas’ close call with fuel spill off Victoria a ‘wake-up call’: researcher

CUPE Local 2011 members voted more than 94 per cent in favour of going on strike Tuesday (Aug. 16), with contract negotiations with the District of Saanich at an impasse. (Courtesy of District of Saanich/Twitter)
District of Saanich workers vote to strike, seek affordability in new contract