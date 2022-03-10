The Department of National Defence is conducting controlled burns at Rocky Point from March 10 to 26. (Google Maps)

DND planning debris burning at Rocky Point property in Metchosin

Burning expected to run from March 10 to 26

The Department of National Defence is planning on burning debris piles at its Rocky Point property in Metchosin starting March 10.

Up to 50 piles of vegetation, including scotch broom, gorse and small conifer trees, will be burned when weather permits up until March 26, according to a news release.

Burning debris piles is part of the department’s vegetation management efforts, which are designed to help prevent wildfires, maintain military training areas and protect species at risk. Burning will happen on days where weather conditions are favourable and when permitted by the B.C. Ministry of Environment.

Some smoke will be generated.

