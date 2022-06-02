Watchdog investigating after police dog bites man during arrest in Saanich

Man bitten while being taken into custody, B.C. IIO looking into details of incident

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is looking into a case of a man being severely bit by a police dog while being taken into custody by Saanich police officers.

The incident began about 6 p.m. on May 31, when officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a man at a residence in the 3500-block of Richmond Road. Officers spoke to the man upon their arrival and about two and a half hours later, he was taken into custody with the assistance of a police service dog.

The man required treatment at hospital for the bite wound he suffered in the process.

The IIO is looking to speak with anyone who may have relevant information about the incident. Witnesses are asked to contact the witness line toll free at 1-855-446-8477, or submit information using the contact form at iiobc.ca.

The IIO is a civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for investigating incidents involving death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions or inactions of a police officer, whether on or off duty.

