Dog found at abandoned B.C. doggy daycare too weak to walk, needs weeks to recover: SPCA

Gator, who was abandoned at a doggy daycare, after having four kilograms of matted fur cut off. (BC SPCA)Gator, who was abandoned at a doggy daycare, after having four kilograms of matted fur cut off. (BC SPCA)
Gator, who was abandoned at a doggy daycare, prior to having four kilograms of matted fur cut off. (BC SPCA)Gator, who was abandoned at a doggy daycare, prior to having four kilograms of matted fur cut off. (BC SPCA)
A dog found at an abandoned doggy daycare in Vancouver was so weak he couldn’t walk, the BC SPCA said.

Gator, 6, was in such shocking condition that SPCA staff could not initially determine his breed.

“Gator was found in a kennel filled with urine and feces,” the agency said. “It appears that he had been left there with another dog. Unfortunately, the other canine was deceased by the time help arrived.”

When he was brought to the shelter, Gator initially needed IV fluids for rehydration and had four kilograms of matted fur trimmed off his malnourished body.

“After his examination, it was determined Gator has many medical issues due to neglect, including an abscessed ear and grade 4 oral disease, and will need to be on a special diet to help him get back to a healthy weight,” the SPCA said. “The total cost of his care is approximately $6000.”

But the agency said that despite his horrible condition, Gator remains a happy and friendly dog.

“You would think that Gator would be changed by what happened to him, but he’s a total sweetie,” says Jodi Dunlop, manager of the BC SPCA in Vancouver. “He is so grateful to be saved and absolutely loves people and attention.”

Gator will need about four weeks of recovery time before he i s ready for adoption. To contribute to his care, individuals can visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency.

