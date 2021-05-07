Dog owners reminded to practice proper ‘petiquette’at Saanich parks

A group of dogs played together on Cadboro Bay beach in February 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

While pups are welcome in most Saanich parks, owners are advised to stay up to date on the municipality’s seasonal restrictions before heading out for a day in the sun.

From May 1 to Aug. 31, dogs are not permitted at parts of Cadboro Bay Beach and Cordova Bay Beach except before 9 a.m., at Whitehead Park or at the beach in Mount Douglas Park. Dogs are never permitted in the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary and Quick’s Bottom Park, on artificial turf fields, off the perimeter trail in Rithet’s Bog or within 50 metres of Kings Pond in Cedar Hill Park.

Fenced ballparks are also off-limits to canines during baseball season – March 1 to Oct. 31.

In other parks where dogs are permitted, owners must follow the district’s guidelines which include ensuring pets are under control at all times, picking up dog waste, adhering to leash regulations and working to keep impacts on wildlife and the environment to a minimum.

Summer is coming, when you have your dog out please remember to use your petiquette! Pick up after your dog

Obey leash regulations

Be mindful of the environment

Keep your dog under controlhttps://t.co/3OuGksXKll pic.twitter.com/2pyEaYzUW4 — District of Saanich (@saanich) May 4, 2021

In March, the district also banned dogs from public tennis courts after community advocates voiced concerns about recurring excrement issues.

For more information on Saanich park “petiquette,” visit saanich.ca.

