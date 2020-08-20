Five-year-old Sheila has been reunited with her owner Jon Taylor after going missing Tuesday overnight and being claimed by a stranger. (Courtesy of Jon Taylor)

Dog reunited with Sooke man after being claimed by stranger the night before

Five-year-old German Shepherd went missing after leaving home Tuesday

Jon Taylor’s world turned upside down for a moment when he heard a stranger had claimed his lost dog.

Five-year-old German shepherd Sheila arrived four days earlier from Manitoba before she broke through the screen door of their home on the night of Aug. 18, chasing away what Taylor believed to be a bear.

He called her name, but without a response, Taylor immediately knew something was wrong. He reached out to a veterinarian friend in Nanaimo to help spread the word on social media of his lost dog.

Hours later, a Good Samaritan found Sheila along Otter Point Road in Sooke and posted about the find on a Sooke community Facebook page.

But before Taylor saw the post, a stranger claimed they were the owner and picked up the dog that same night.

On the morning of Aug. 19, the day of Taylor’s birthday, the man woke up to find that Find Lost and Escaped Dogs (FLED) Vancouver Island had posted about the German shepherd, but it was all too late.

The lost and found situation was now a rescue mission.

READ MORE: Lost dog reunited with family three months after going missing along Juan de Fuca trail

Taylor began a police file and contacted B.C. Ferries in case a car matching the description the Good Samaritan had given would match with someone trying to leave the Island.

Meanwhile, posts about Sheila’s story were being spread across Facebook and amassing hundreds of shares and likes.

“She’s a super happy dog that isn’t aggressive at all,” said Taylor. “If you open up a truck door for her, she’s going to think you’re one of my friends giving me a ride.”

Luckily, Sheila was found in the same area she was spotted the night before later on the morning of Aug. 19. Taylor was reunited with the dog at the Sooke RCMP detachment later that day.

Taylor believes the person that claimed Sheila saw the posts and decided to drop her off in Sooke.

“I was just so emotionally exhausted,” said Taylor. “She’s my buddy. I’ve had her since she was six months old. To be apart from her while I was settling into Sooke the past six months, then to have her taken away was almost traumatic.”

Central Island Veterinary Emergency Hospital officials say the best way to ensure you’re giving a dog to its rightful owner is by asking for photos of the dog with its owner.

“There’s no fault to the person who gave her over to the stranger,” said Alanna Hibbert, with the veterinary hospital. “I would’ve done the same thing. I’m just glad that this situation had the best possible ending because it could’ve been much worse.”

As far as how Sheila is doing, Taylor said the dog took a four-hour nap the moment she arrived back at home.

ALSO READ: Dog reunited with Tofino owner, month after being taken from the beach

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

DogsSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Five-year-old Sheila has been reunited with her owner Jon Taylor after going missing Tuesday overnight and being claimed by a stranger. (Courtesy of Jon Taylor)

Previous story
Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

Just Posted

Three fires previously ‘out of control’ now under control on Vancouver Island

One fire near Meade Creek remains at ‘being held’ status

Dog reunited with Sooke man after being claimed by stranger the night before

Five-year-old German Shepherd went missing after leaving home Tuesday

Province plans widening, median and roadside barriers for Highway 1 near Goldstream park

Public’s input sought on Highway 1 safety plan for roadway leading to Malahat Drive

Saanich police warn of missing python in Marigold neighbourhood

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

CRD asks public how East Sooke Regional Park can be improved

Survey closes on Sept. 18

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

Pouch filled with ashes of Courtenay man’s late father stolen from vehicle

The vehicle was parked on the 700-block of 8th Street in Courtenay overnight.

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

Most Read