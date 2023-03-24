A German high school class visits the Jack Brooks Hatchery and Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre in Sooke to learn about salmon conservation. Bill Pedneault describes the hatchery process to the students. The students, from Neuberg, Germany, were on a six-week exchange program. (Photo by Kerrie Reay)

Donation fortifies efforts at salmon interpretive centre

Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre recieves $66,000 donation

Members of a storied family from Sooke’s pioneer past gathered on Wednesday (March 22) to make an impressive donation to the interpretive centre that bears the family name.

Harold Carlow, a descendent of the Charters family, presented a cheque for $66,548.77 to Ray Vowles, president of the Juan de Fuca Salmon Restoration Society, at the Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre, which opened in 2011 on land where the Charters and Sooke rivers meet.

Carlow made the donation on behalf of his late brother George, who made the interpretive centre a beneficiary in his will.

“This gift will be put to very good use in our work with salmon,” said Vowles, who grew up alongside the family and enjoyed swapping tall tales with the family when he was young.


