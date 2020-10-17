Don’t leaf it to the last minute: Saanich 2020 fall collection schedule posted

Leaves must be piled away from ditches, drains, roadways

Saanich has posted the 2020 fall leaf collection schedule and asks residents to plan ahead for their collection week. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Leaf piles are appearing along Saanich streets, not for jumping into but in preparation for the annual fall collection.

Public works staff will kick off collection on Oct. 26 and will continue into December.

In order to ensure a smooth leaf collection process, the district is recommending everyone check the schedule early and sign up for alerts using the GreenerGarbage app and follow specific guidelines.

The leaf collection schedule is up for this year at https://t.co/cZQU1RmpKu! If you have leaves that you would like to dispose of early, options include compost them, place them in your green bin or bring them to our yard and garden waste drop off. pic.twitter.com/DRVuGKHk82 — District of Saanich (@saanich) October 12, 2020

READ ALSO: Saanich council votes against adding shelters to parks for socializing amid pandemic, adverse weather

Leaves should be piled into rows or mounds no more than one metre from the roadside on the first day of the collection week. There is no limit to the number of piles or rows per home but the leaves should be kept clear of sidewalks, bike lanes, catch basins, ditches and roadways, , said district spokesperson Kelsie McLeod. The leaf collector machine needs unobstructed access to the leaf piles to work effectively.

READ ALSO: Rolling closures on Pat Bay Highway for filming in Saanich, Sidney

The district won’t accept tree needles, grass clippings or other garden waste in the leaf collection. Extra yard waste should be added to personal compost piles or put into the organics bin for pick-up. Residents with excess leaves they’d like to dispose of ahead of their collection date can opt to compost them, add them to their green food-waste bins or drop them off at the Saanich Public Works Yard on McKenzie Avenue.

Lots of wind and rain means leaves and other debris on the ground. Help prevent localized flooding in #Saanich. Homeowner tips to prep for the upcoming season. Clear eavestroughs, downspouts and catch basin grates of leaves and debris, maintain exterior drains, rake leaves, etc. pic.twitter.com/XuaLMsiXvl — District of Saanich (@saanich) October 14, 2020

Each year, Saanich collects and mulches some 2,500 tonnes of leaves and disperses them in parks, gardens and restoration sites across the municipality. Leaf mulch is also available for free to residents on a first-come, first-served basis at Mount Douglas Park, Hyacinth Park and Playfair Park.

For more information and the schedule visit saanich.ca/leafcollection.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich