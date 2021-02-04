B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. B.C. has been dealing with the pandemic for a year. (B.C. government)

‘Don’t make the Super Bowl a super-spreading day’

B.C.’s COVID-19 rate steady with 465 new cases Thursday

B.C. public health officials reported another 465 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with six more coronavirus-related deaths and a warning about Super Bowl gatherings as a potential risk for more infections.

“As we make plans for the weekend ahead, let’s ensure we don’t make the Super Bowl a super-spreading day, by making safe choices,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Feb. 4. “This is especially important given we are still learning about the full impact of the variants of concern now in our communities.”

more to come…

Mat Peters, left, Rob Peters and Ben Kenmare delivered three truckloads of furniture to the Pacheedaht First Nation between October and December. (Sooke Moving & Storage photo)
Sooke man delivers truckloads of free furniture to Pacheedaht First Nation

‘I don’t feel the need to make money in these situations,’ he says

Saanich police use a drone to investigate a fatal crash at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road on Feb. 4, 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Saanich police use a drone to investigate a fatal crash at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road on Feb. 4, 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Saanich Road reopens after deadly morning crash

Traffic resumes after nearly seven hours

West Shore RCMP headquarters in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP will talk to man about ‘concerning behaviour’ on trail in Langford

Man identified in Jan. 31 report that left woman concerned

The Sooke homeless shelter, located at 2197 Otter Point Rd, will have to find a permanent location by the end of March. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke homeless shelter must relocate by end of March

Otter Point Road property owner wants to develop property

Victoria police arrested a man under the Mental Health Act Feb. 4 following reports of damaged property. (Black Press Media file photo)
Barricaded man in crisis arrested by Victoria police

Man was arrested under Mental Health Act

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

FILE – Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, as then-B.C. Representative for Children and Youth, speaks during a news conference after releasing a joint report with the B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner about cyberbullying, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Anti-Indigenous racism embedded in B.C. healthcare system: report

Indigenous patients face barriers when trying to receive primary and preventative care

Searchers are asking the public to keep their eyes open for Willow, a black Labradoodle that fled from a car involved in a fatal accident on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital on Jan. 31. (Submitted photo)
Dog missing from fatal accident scene in Duncan

Public asked to keep an eye out for Willow

Sooke’s Nate Ripley has self-published his first children’s book, ‘Don’t Eat Me, Crocodile’. The father of two donated copies to Sooke Elementary, Saseenos Elementary, Poirier Elementary, SEAPARC pre-school and the Sooke branch of Vancouver Island Regional Library. (Courtesy of Nate Ripley)
Crocodiles and kindness: Sooke man publishes first children’s book

Father-of-two inspired by improvised bedtime stories

Surrey’s Caleb Reimer in Edmonton Oil Kings colours. The junior hockey team is among five Alberta-based WHL squads planning to play games starting Feb. 26. (Photo: oilkings.ca)
Quarantined for now, B.C. hockey prospect ‘fortunate’ to play WHL games in Alberta soon

Edmonton Oil Kings draft pick Caleb Reimer has skated with Delta Hockey Academy team this winter

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for 10-year-old Jerico Roman, who has autism and will only eat Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles. The problem is, the company that makes them has discontinued them. Jerico’s mother is trying to round up all the remaining stock. (Photo: GoFundMe).
B.C. mom on mission to track down discontinued frozen waffles for her son with autism

Jenna Roman asking for help to buy up remaining stock – and a freezer for it all

Molly the corgi is on the mend after getting attacked by a larger dog Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)
Owner of dog that injured smaller pooch in Parksville willing to pay vet bills

‘So many stepped forward to help me’

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

