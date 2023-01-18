Double Duncan murder investigation quiet, 3 years later

Police released these photos of two persons of interest in the homicides on Christmas Eve, 2019 in Duncan shortly after the murders. (North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP photos)

More than three years have passed since the double homicide in Duncan on Dec. 24, 2019, and there has still been no arrest in the case.

The RCMP continue to remain silent on the issue and have simply replied that there are no updates and that the investigation is ongoing when asked by the Citizen.

On Christmas Eve, 2019, just before 11 p.m., North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to an assault in the area of Trunk Road and Canada Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a man and woman, Fran Shurie and Nellie Williams, both of whom were injured.

They were transported to hospital where Shurie succumbed to his injuries.

Williams ultimately died from her injuries several days later in hospital.

Last year, the RCMP acknowledged that since the beginning of the investigation, there were indicators this was a targeted attack, and it was believed there was no risk to the public.

“The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit team has spent the last year gathering evidence, speaking with witnesses and pursuing persons of interest,” the RCMP said at the time.

“They have not stopped following up on tips in this tragic event.”

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward or call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit’s information line at 250-380-6211.



