A downed tree left more than 100 people in a Saanich neighbourhood without power Wednesday (Aug. 4) morning. (BC Hydro)

More than 100 people were without power in a Saanich neighbourhood Wednesday (Aug. 4) morning after a tree fell across some BC Hydro wires.

Residents living east of Gladiola Avenue, west of Glanford Avenue, south of Tait Street and north of McKenzie Avenue were affected for several hours beginning at 6:04 a.m.

Crews were quickly on site and by 8:45 a.m. the power was back on.

