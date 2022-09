Store Street will be closed between Pandora Avenue and Fisgard Street until mid November as of Sept. 26. (Google Streetview)

Those travelling in downtown Victoria are being advised about upcoming work set for the next month and a half.

Store Street will be closed to traffic from Pandora Avenue to Fisgard Street for about six weeks starting on Monday (Sept. 26). The closure is due to work being done at a development site within the block. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

