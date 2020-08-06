Downtown Victoria’s on-street parking time limits, rates back in effect

City reinstates restrictions, extends reduced rates for parkades and other metered areas

The City of Victoria has reinstated 90-minute parking restrictions and $2 per hour rates in downtown zones following reduced rates and limits initiated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Some downtown Victoria parking restrictions came back in effect on Tuesday.

On Aug. 4 the city reinstated 90-minute restrictions in downtown parking zones, along with $2 per hour rates. Parking fees were lowered in April to alleviate costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. On-street parking was reduced to $1 per hour without limits.

Other COVID-19 parking adjustments have been extended, such as limitless, $1 per hour parking in all other metered areas, and reduced rates for Broughton Street, View Street and Johnson Street parkades.

Parking in those parkades will cost drivers back $1 per hour with the first hour free. View and Johnson Street parkades have a $9 daily maximum and Broughton Street Parkade has a $5 daily maximum.

Regular hourly rates for Yates and Centennial Square Parkades have been reinstated, with reduced daily maximum rates of $14.50.

Parking lot rates are still reduced at Royal Athletic Park, the Royal Theatre and Wharf Street.

READ ALSO: Victoria to talk nixing reduced pandemic parking rates

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Victoriaparking