Driftwood Brewery opens its new 59,000 square foot warehouse in Esquimalt

Doors opened on Nov. 12 after four years of construction, patio and lounge have a combined 120 seats

Driftwood Brewery opened its doors at its new home in Esquimalt on Nov. 12. (Photo courtesy of Driftwood Brewing/Twitter)

Driftwood Brewery has moved to a new and improved warehouse space at 836 Viewfield Road in Esquimalt.

With renovations in motion over the last four years, doors were opened at last on Nov. 12.

Driftwood Brewery began brewing beer at its former Rock Bay location in the fall of 2008. With a new tasting lounge, patio, kitchen and an enhanced retail store, the company will have a more spacious and modern environment to serve its customers.

The patio and tasting lounge will have a combined capacity of 120 seats, a release said, and the kitchen will feature a local favourite – Dumpling Drop.

With a comprehensive list of its own crafted beer and spirits from its new distillery (Driftwood Spirits), the public can expect to try these beverages in the coming months along with select wine, beer, cider, and spirits from other producers.

The company stated that the design and construction of the new space were carefully considered with future growth in mind.

The new retail space opened on Nov. 10 and the Driftwood lounge will be open from Nov. 12 onward from noon to 9 p.m. daily.

