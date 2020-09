Crews on scene, traffic may be impacted

The driver of a beige vehicle crashed into the front of Motus Physiotherapy in Langford on Saturday (Sept. 26) afternoon. (Photo via Courtney Casselman‎)

A driver crashed into the front of a Langford physiotherapy office on Saturday afternoon causing traffic delays as crews secured the scene.

Around 1 p.m. on Sept. 26, the driver of a beige hatchback drove through the front windows of Motus Physiotherapy located in Langford Plaza in the 700-block of Goldstream Avenue.

Crews remain on scene and traffic may be impacted in the area.

More to come.

