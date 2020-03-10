Driver crashes into Saanich business, flees scene

The driver of an SUV drove into a condo realtor office in Saanich Monday evening. (Courtesy of Tony Zarsadias)

They weren’t looking for a new condo, but a driver found themselves parked inside a Saanich real estate office Monday night.

The owners of The Condo Group, a Victoria-based condo and townhouse broker, learned something was amiss around 10 p.m. when security alarms started going off in their office, located in the 3600-block of Tillicum Road.

Co-owner Tony Zarsadias said he spoke to the security company and they said, ‘you might want to go check out your office because there’s a car inside.’

READ ALSO: Car drives into Vic West TD Canada Trust building

Bit of a disruption for @condogroup today after an SUV was driven into their office last night. Major damage but fortunately no injuries. The company remains fully operational. #yyj #victoriabc pic.twitter.com/ZHssbKATXd — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) March 10, 2020

Zarsadias said the police told them the driver was evading police when they crashed into the building and had fled the scene shortly after.

“They would of come down Battleford [Avenue] and missed the turn … It’s a 90-degree turn [and] a very narrow road.”

He added, “the driver is really, really lucky that they didn’t hit the concrete pillar at the corner … Because that would have been really bad.”

Co-owner Chris Gill said the incident is the second time their business has been struck by a car. In 2015, another driver drove into their office, then at a different location off of Douglas Street.

“So we have five years before the next one,” he said with a laugh.

Gill said insurance covered the last incident and the duo is hoping the extensive damage from last night’s ‘drive-in’ will also be covered.

“I’m sure our deductible is going up,” he quipped. For the time being, the Condo Group’s office is still fully operational since about half of the space was untouched.

Saanich police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP investigating possible impairment after pickup repeatedly crashes

Saanich