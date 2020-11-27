Driver dies after fiery early morning crash in Vic West

The driver was the sole occupant of the single-vehicle crash involving a hydro pole

One person is dead after an early morning crash Friday involving a hydro pole in Vic West.

Officers were called to the 200-block of Skinner Street shortly before 3 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle was reported to be on fire and the sole occupant was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Upon arriving, officers found that nearby residents were already on scene and providing the driver emergency first aid. Officers took over first aid until paramedics arrived and took the driver to hospital.

At noon, Victoria police tweeted that the driver had succumbed to their injuries. Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact their report desk at 250-995-7654, extension one.

Sadly, the driver of the vehicle in this morning's crash at Skinner & Catherine has died. Our thoughts are with their family. If you saw the crash or have info & haven't yet spoken with officers, please call (250) 995-7654 ext 1. #yyj #yyjtraffic | https://t.co/mvtnH9Az74 — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) November 27, 2020

