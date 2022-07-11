Driver doors cyclist in Oak Bay, faces $368 fine, demerit points

On July 5, Oak Bay police received a report of a driver doing ‘doughnuts’ on the sports field in Carnarvon Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

A cyclist suffered minor injuries and a driver was fined after opening a door without looking on McNeil Avenue on July 5.

A witness driving behind the eastbound cyclist told Oak Bay police they saw a van driver open the door into the path of the cyclist causing the rider to hit the open door, according to a department news release. The cyclist was treated and released at the scene. The driver was ticketed for “open door while unsafe” which comes with a $368 fine and two points on their licence.

Caught on camera

On July 5, Oak Bay police received a report of a driver doing “doughnuts” on the sports field in Carnarvon Park. The caller snapped a photo of the vehicle and the licence plate helping officers identify the registered owner of the vehicle. Police report no damage to the field or surrounding property and charges are being considered.

If you have lost a Sony Cybershot camera we may have it! Turned in today but was found on July 1, 2022. Contact OBPD at 250 592 2424 ref file 2022-2069. pic.twitter.com/kyu60Bk7uq — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) July 8, 2022

Motorcycle impounded

On July 6 around 7:30 p.m., Oak Bay police stopped a motorcycle travelling at 102 km/h in a 40 km/h speed zone in the 900-block of Beach Drive. Police issued the driver, also the registered owner, an excessive speed ticket with a $438 fine and three points against his licence. His motorcycle was impounded for seven days.

In other vehicle stops over the week, three drivers were ticketed for not having insurance which comes with a $598 fine.

Beach vehicles targeted

Oak Bay police responded to a pair of reports regarding vehicles entered on Beach Drive. The first call came from the 100-block where the owner forgot to lock their vehicle and an Arcteryx jacket worth $300 was stolen. A second vehicle was reported entered a block over with no damage reported. It is unknown if anything was taken.

Anyone with information on these or any crime is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

