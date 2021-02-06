Elderly woman hits four parked cars at Uptown Shopping Centre in Saanich

No injuries reported, cause remains under investigation

Saanich police and fire were on scene at Uptown Mall Feb. 6 after a driver hit four parked cars. (Devon Bidal/Saanich News)

After an elderly woman hit four parked cars with her vehicle in the upper parking lot outside the Whole Foods Market, southbound traffic was snarled on Blanshard Street next to Uptown Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Saanich police, fire crews and an ambulance were called to the scene at 2 p.m. after the driver crashed into the parked vehicles.

Saanich Fire Department Capt. Rob Jones said the driver was likely driving at a high speed as the impact resulted in one parked truck jumping the curb.

“We usually only see this kind of damage on the highways” and busier roads like Quadra Street, he said, adding the driver’s vehicle sustained extensive damage.

The cause of the incident hasn’t been determined, but police officers on scene confirmed there were no injuries.

The area was clear and traffic was flowing normally by 4 p.m.

Saanich