Driver on take-out food run caught going 67 km/h over limit in front of Saanich police headquarters

Police caught up with another speeder on Tuesday evening after the driver raced past the Saanich Police Department on Vernon Avenue going nearly 70 km/h over the posted limit.

During what the driver told police was a trip to collect a take-out order, an officer with the Traffic Safety Unit pulled the individual over on March 16. According to police, the driver was caught going 117 km/h in a 50 zone and, as it turned out, has recently been prohibited from driving.

The driver was issued a mandatory week-long vehicle impound and will be required to appear in court later this year.

A trip to grab take-out food ended abruptly tonight when the driver passed police headquarters at 117 kph, 67 over the limit. They were recently prohibited from driving. A court appearance notice accompanied the mandatory 7-day impound. pic.twitter.com/61M0OY0qwM — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) March 17, 2021

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, excessive speeding tickets are issued when drivers are caught going more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit. The offence can come with a ticket of up to $483 and three penalty points on top of the seven-day vehicle impound.

Twelve excessive speeders have been caught in Saanich by police so far this year. In the early hours of Saturday (March 13) morning, officers stopped a different driver going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit on the Pat Bay Highway.

