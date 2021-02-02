Driver veers off embankment along rural Saanich road

Safety upgrades were already underway on Prospect Lake Road

Crews installed 1.2 kilometres of rumble stripping on Prospect Lake Road between Burnside and Munn roads on Aug. 5, 2020. (Photo via the District of Saanich)

No one was injured after a driver swerved off Prospect Lake Road and down the embankment on Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. on Feb. 1, Saanich police and fire crews responded to a single-vehicle incident along the rural road between Burnside and Munn roads.

According to police, the driver veered off the road and into the ditch. Police do not believe impairment was a factor, said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

In August 2020, following a road safety audit conducted that spring in partnership with ICBC, Saanich installed rumble strips along the same stretch of Prospect Lake Road to alert drivers who stray out of their lane.

Saanich called for the safety audit after a 51-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision on Prospect Lake Road in the fall of 2019.

Further road safety upgrades were also implemented in accordance with the audit including a speed limit reduction to 30 km/h between Estelline and Goward roads, and road-narrowing near Calvert Pond.

Many of the recommended safety measures have already been installed and others are scheduled to be implemented in the near future, said Mayor Fred Haynes.

However, Haynes noted, no amount of road engineering can prevent drivers from ignoring the speed limits or allowing themselves to be distracted.

