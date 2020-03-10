One driver was sent to hospital after striking a pole on Burnside Road West early Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Driver veers off road, strikes light pole in View Royal early Tuesday

Driver sent to hospital with minor injuries

A light pole is gone after an early morning car crash involving a single driver in View Royal Tuesday morning.

Around 6:20 a.m., West Shore RCMP responded to a report of an incident along Burnside Road West underneath the Trans-Canada Highway.

Officials found a single occupant who had driven their Ford F150 over the median, knocking out a light pole. The driver sustained minor injuries from a deployed airbag and was sent to hospital.

West Shore RCMP media relations officer Const. Nancy Saggar says speed, drugs and alcohol didn’t play a factor. The crash was believed to be caused by a medical event.

BC Hydro crews were on scene shortly after the incident dealing with power lines.





