Driver who crashed into Saanich hydro pole ‘impaired by drugs,’ police say

A driver who police say crashed into a hydro pole near the Tillicum Shopping Centre just before midnight on Monday earned a driving prohibition after officers determined them to be under the influence of drugs.

At about 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 11, Saanich police received a report about a driver swerving on Tillicum Road near Burnside Road West. According to the witness, the driver also struck a utility pole and then drove off.

Officers located a vehicle parked in the 300-block of Burnside Road West with front-end damage, a flat tire and one of the mirrors missing.

An individual identified as the driver failed a roadside field sobriety test which led police to believe the individual was under the influence of drugs, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer.

“The driver believed they were okay to drive, however, the evidence and driving behaviour proved otherwise,” he said. “When in doubt, driving completely sober is always the best course of action.”

Police impounded the vehicle and the individual received a 24-hour driving prohibition.

Damage to the vehicle and the pole was minor.

