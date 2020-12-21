Leila Bui remains in an unresponsive state more than two years since she was struck in a Saanich crosswalk. On Monday morning, Tenessa Nikirk, the driver who struck her, was sentenced to two years in prison. (Black Press Media file photo)

Driver who left Saanich girl with catastrophic brain injuries sentenced to two years in prison

Tenessa Nikirk, 27, sentenced for striking Leila Bui, then 11

The woman who struck 11-year-old Saanich girl Leila Bui, leaving her with catastrophic brain injuries, was sentenced to two years in federal prison Monday morning.

Tenessa Nikirk, 27, sat behind her lawyer and dabbed at her eyes as Provincial Court Judge Mayland McKimm read through the facts of the case.

On Dec. 20, 2017, Bui was walking to school when she was struck in a crosswalk by a late model Mercedes SUV driven by Nikirk on Ash Road at Torquay Drive. Leila was thrown several metres. It was later found that Nikirk was driving erratically and had sent and received several texts in the moments before she struck Bui.

The 11-year-old was kept in an induced coma for several weeks after the crash and has since remained in a non-responsive state, requiring constant care.

In January, Nikirk was convicted of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Her two-year sentence will be followed by a three-year driving ban.

