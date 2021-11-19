Highway contractor Emcon Services Inc. has been working to repair the road since Monday. (Emcon/Twitter)

Drivers drop coffee, treats for Malahat highway workers

Ministry announced Thursday work going well enough to end full overnight closures

Those working in traffic on the Malahat scored treats Friday morning. Highway contractor Emcon Services Inc. took to Twitter with a hearty “thank you” after travellers dropped off Tim Hortons treats and coffee.

A section of the Malahat – the primary route in and out of Greater Victoria – was closed Monday (Nov. 15) after flooding damaged a section of the road.

For two days the segment of Highway 1 was closed overnight and open to essential, single-lane alternating traffic during the day. Wednesday, West Shore RCMP took to social media to remind drivers to be safe and civil with flaggers as work continued.

“We also provide police presence to ensure the safety of everyone, including flaggers who have taken the unacceptable verbal abuse of some motorists,” a tweet reminded drivers.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure originally announced overnight closures Nov. 15 through 22 to allow crews to repair the damage. That window was significantly shortened, and Thursday the ministry announced overnight closures were no longer required as repairs continued.

Friday the treats appeared.

