Drivers face spring snowfall on Malahat portion of Highway 1

Snow falls, and sticks, on the Malahat portion of Highway 1 the morning of April 4. (Drive BC)

Spring snow, and not the blooming cherry tree kind, made for slick conditions on the Malahat Tuesday morning.

The white stuff fell April 4 and by 6:30 a.m. was sticking to roads around the summit and Shawnigan area.

Environment Canada predicted a shift to rain for 7 a.m. with mainly cloudy skies the rest of the day with temperatures up to 10 C. That dips to 0 C again overnight, but with little precipitation in the forecast.

Meanwhile, spring blooms in Victoria have many watching for the petal storms to pop up with the breeze.

