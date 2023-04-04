Snow falls, and sticks, on the Malahat portion of Highway 1 the morning of April 4. (Drive BC)

Drivers face spring snowfall on Malahat portion of Highway 1

Icy temperatures make for slick roads to start April

Spring snow, and not the blooming cherry tree kind, made for slick conditions on the Malahat Tuesday morning.

The white stuff fell April 4 and by 6:30 a.m. was sticking to roads around the summit and Shawnigan area.

Environment Canada predicted a shift to rain for 7 a.m. with mainly cloudy skies the rest of the day with temperatures up to 10 C. That dips to 0 C again overnight, but with little precipitation in the forecast.

Meanwhile, spring blooms in Victoria have many watching for the petal storms to pop up with the breeze.

Drivers on Shawnigan Lake Road face snow during the morning commute April 4. (Photo by Jimmy Page)

Drivers on Shawnigan Lake Road face snow during the morning commute April 4. (Photo by Jimmy Page)
