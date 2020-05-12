Drivers reminded to slow down, turn lights on as heavy fog covers Malahat

With a heavy fog blanketing the Malahat, drivers are being reminded to proceed with caution.
Emcon Services Inc. took to social media Tuesday morning (March 12), reminding drivers to slow down and turn their lights on when travelling on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway.
BC Highway Cams show the fog starts near the overpass at Bamberton Park and disperses near Tunnel Hill.
Heavy fog on the Malahat please drive to conditions, slow down and lights on 🚘@malahatdrive @TranBC @WestshoreRCMP @JdFemerg pic.twitter.com/wLafSliHjq
— Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) May 12, 2020
For up-to-date driving conditions, visit bit.ly/2yQMv0X.
