Heavy fog can be seen on the Malahat summit Tuesday morning. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Drivers reminded to slow down, turn lights on as heavy fog covers Malahat

DriveBC traffic cams show fog disperses near Tunnel Hill

With a heavy fog blanketing the Malahat, drivers are being reminded to proceed with caution.

READ ALSO: Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them while trying to cross Malahat

Emcon Services Inc. took to social media Tuesday morning (March 12), reminding drivers to slow down and turn their lights on when travelling on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

READ ALSO: Victoria driver acquitted of speeding ticket on Malahat after judge finds necessary to accelerate

BC Highway Cams show the fog starts near the overpass at Bamberton Park and disperses near Tunnel Hill.

For up-to-date driving conditions, visit bit.ly/2yQMv0X.


Driving Road conditions

