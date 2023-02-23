The Trans-Canada Highway looking north at Okotoks Road at 5:50 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 23). (DriveBC traffic camera)

Drivers urged to use caution on snowy roads across Greater Victoria

Trans-Canada Highway reopens after Wednesday night crashes in Colwood

Emcon Services Inc.’s south Island division is urging motorists to use caution Thursday morning.

The Wednesday afternoon snowfall continued overnight and is beginning to taper off but the highway contractor warned the majority of roads have compact snow with slushy or slippery sections.

Crews are continuing clearing efforts based on priority routes.

Northbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway between the Colwood and Millstream exits were temporarily closed Wednesday night due to multiple weather-related crashes. The highway has since reopened.

The Sooke and Greater Victoria school districts are open but officials are reminding children to dress warmly and use caution when travelling to schools.The Saanich School District had not posted an update as of 6:15 a.m.

Camosun College and Royal Roads University are open.

With snowfall set to continue in some areas of Greater Victoria, BC Transit warned riders to expect delays, detours and cancellations.

Municipalities across the region are also warning motorists to use extra caution this morning and allow for extra travel time.

More to come.



