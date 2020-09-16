Drone footage of View Royal highlights thick smoke in Greater Victoria

New drone footage shot over View Royal is offering a bird’s-eye view of the wildfire smoke that has blanketed the Capital Region for the past week.
The footage, shot by Luc Cardinal, was posted on YouTube on Sept. 15.
Victoria has had a ‘very high’ air quality health index forecast for several days, with smoke expected to last in the region until at least Thursday. The B.C. government recommends avoiding strenuous outdoor activities and physical exertion, particularly for children and the elderly.
