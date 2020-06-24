Lily the kitten, discovered in a black shaving kit bag in a garbage bin at Hillside Mall, was in good condition shortly after being found but appeared to have trouble with balancing and moving – something that could be neurological, or could be a result of being squished by garbage or exposed to toxins. She has since made a full recovery. (Facebook/Victoria Animal Control Services)

Drugged kitten found in Victoria dumpster last year makes full recovery

Lily was found stuffed in a toiletry bag in the garbage at Hillside mall

A kitten that was found in a garbage bin at a Victoria mall last year has made a full recovery.

Lily, a black and white, long-haired domestic, was found drugged, zipped into a toiletry bag and dumped in the garbage in June 2019. Traces of meth were found in her system shortly after she was rescued from a garbage bin at Hillside mall.

Victoria Animal Control Services posted an update on Lily last week stating that she “appears to be completely oblivious to the cruelty she endured.”

Lily has found her fur-ever home and loves to run, according to Animal Control.

“It’s possible she doesn’t know how to walk as she is never seen doing it. Lily spends her time digging in the garden, chasing bugs, playing with her best cat friend and running as fast as she can at every opportunity,” reads the post.

 

