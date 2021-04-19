Drugs, loaded weapons, body armour seized from Victoria suite

Man was wanted for the possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Police conducting a search warrant at a supportive housing facility found drugs, loaded firearms and body armour Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers from VicPD and the emergency response team executed a search warrant – in relation to charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking – in the 700-block of Queens Avenue.

A suspect was located inside and arrested. While searching the suite, police also located drugs, three firearms, including a loaded shotgun and a rifle with a drum magazine, body armour, a skull mask and armoured gloves.

One man faces 11 recommended charges including unauthorized possession of firearms, careless storage of firearms and possession of firearms.

A .22 calibre rifle with a drum magazine. (Courtesy of VicPD)

