Drunk driver convicted in death of Const. Sarah Beckett granted overnight parole

Kenneth Jacob Fenton, centre, gets into a waiting vehicle after pleading guilty to two charges relating to the death of West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett. (Black Press Media file photo)

The drunk driver behind the 2016 death of West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett has been granted overnight parole privileges, media outlets are reporting Friday.

Kenneth Jacob Fenton was given a five-and-a-half year prison sentence in July 2017. One year earlier, he was speeding away from a police car when he crashed into Beckett’s cruiser resulting in her death. A mother of two boys, 32-year-old Beckett had recently returned to work after maternity leave.

Fenton’s trial heard that his truck was travelling up to 90 km/h when he smashed into Beckett’s car. He pleaded guilty to charges relating to driving with a blood alcohol content of over 0.08, causing an accident resulting in bodily harm, and failing to stop for police.

One month after hitting Beckett’s cruiser, Fenton again crashed his vehicle while driving impaired, injuring himself and his passenger.

This week’s decision isn’t the first time Fenton has been granted parole. In January of 2019, he had his first parole hearing and was granted limited day parole to attend alcohol abuse treatment in the Fraser Valley for 70 days. In August of the same year, he was again granted day parole – that time for six months. At the time, he was required to return to the facility he was staying in nightly and was told he needed to demonstrate a period of stability and compliance before overnight leave would be considered.

