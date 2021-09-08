Drunk driver with empty beer can in pocket nabbed by Oak Bay police

Three other drunk drivers taken off the road in the past week in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police took four drunk drivers off the road in the first week of September, including one who was speeding close to 100 kilometres over the limit.

On Sept. 2, a 73-year-old man in a grey 2009 Nissan Cube was caught when he refused to stop at a roadblock on Foul Bay Road. When officers got him to comply, he failed the breathalyzer test and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition.

The same day on Foul Bay Road, a 21-year-old woman driving a white 2011 Ford Escape was stopped for speeding. Smelling liquor on her breath, officers conducted a breathalyzer test. She failed the test and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a speeding ticket.

On Sept. 4, a 38-year-old man in a blue 2002 Mercedes C240 sped past an officer at 142 km/h in a 50km/h zone along Foul Bay. He turned onto a side road, hit a curb and drove into a cul-de-sac where the officer found him with a flat tire and damaged rim. The driver failed a breathalyzer test and was issued a 90-day driving ban and a $483 speeding ticket.

Two days later, police found another drunk driver after responding to a car crash in the 3600-block of Cadboro Bay Road. A 25-year-old man driving a grey 2015 Dodge Ram pickup had knocked over a lamp post, hit a tree and stopped near someone’s hedge, police said. Officers found him uninjured with an empty beer can in his pocket. He failed a breathalyzer test and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition.

Oak Bay police are also looking for information on a break and enter and hit and run.

On Aug. 30, police received a report of a suspect who pried open a shed in the 2000-block of Crescent Road and stole a Cube Hybrid Pro 500 electric bike worth $3,500.

Two days later, police were called for a hit and run. The suspected vehicle, a dark mid-2000 Toyota 4 Runner hit an unoccupied 2021 white Audi Q3 rental car at Brighton Avenue and St. David Street before fleeing the area.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424.

