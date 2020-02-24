The driver of a dump truck causes three-car fender-bender heading north on Jacklin Road. (Courtesy of Marc Belanger/Facebook)

Dump truck driver triggers three-car crash in Langford

A driver of a dump truck caused a three-car fender-bender on Jacklin Road on Feb. 24

One person was injured in in a three-car crash Monday morning in Langford.

RCMP say the driver of a dump truck was heading northbound on Jacklin Road near Langford Parkway when they crashed into the back of a vehicle, causing it to hit the car ahead of it which resulted in a three-car pile-up. Const. Nancy Saggar, media for West Shore Police, says details of the crash are still in the preliminary stages.

According to Saggar, one occupant from the crash received minor injuries, and the crash site was cleared within the hour.

Dump truck driver triggers three-car crash in Langford

