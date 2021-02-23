Dump truck in ditch halts Pat Bay Highway evening traffic

Northbound traffic along the Pat Bay Highway at Exit 11 came to a halt Tuesday evening after a dump truck went off the road. (Courtesy of Elyza Hartnell)

Northbound traffic along the Pat Bay Highway ground to a halt Tuesday evening after a dump truck went off the road.

Shortly after 4 p.m., drivers nearing Exit 11 to Royal Oak reported seeing emergency vehicles in the median where a dump truck had cruised off the highway. DriveBC reported that northbound lanes were closed and drivers were being directed to take the Exit 11 off ramp instead.

By 5:15 p.m., DriveBC informed people that the incident was cleared and the highway open.

