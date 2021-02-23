Northbound traffic along the Pat Bay Highway at Exit 11 came to a halt Tuesday evening after a dump truck went off the road. (Courtesy of Elyza Hartnell)

Northbound traffic along the Pat Bay Highway at Exit 11 came to a halt Tuesday evening after a dump truck went off the road. (Courtesy of Elyza Hartnell)

Dump truck in ditch halts Pat Bay Highway evening traffic

Incident was cleared shortly after 5 p.m.

Northbound traffic along the Pat Bay Highway ground to a halt Tuesday evening after a dump truck went off the road.

Shortly after 4 p.m., drivers nearing Exit 11 to Royal Oak reported seeing emergency vehicles in the median where a dump truck had cruised off the highway. DriveBC reported that northbound lanes were closed and drivers were being directed to take the Exit 11 off ramp instead.

By 5:15 p.m., DriveBC informed people that the incident was cleared and the highway open.

READ ALSO: Ancestral human remains discovered at Saanich construction site

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.
Next story
Man arrested after sledgehammer smashed into Victoria bylaw officer’s truck

Just Posted

Two groups in the Port Renfrew area will receive more than $1.2 million in provincial government funding. (File photo)
Province funds new economic projects in Port Renfrew

Recovery grants support jobs in rural communities

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at Saanich construction site

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Goldstream Gazette Local Hero Awards 2021
Local Heroes shine on the West Shore

VIDEO: Here are your 2021 Local Hero Award honourees

Victoria police arrested a man Tuesday after he reportedly smashed a sledgehammer into a bylaw officer’s truck and fled into Beacon Hill Park on his bike. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after sledgehammer smashed into Victoria bylaw officer’s truck

Suspect released with a court date

Northbound traffic along the Pat Bay Highway at Exit 11 came to a halt Tuesday evening after a dump truck went off the road. (Courtesy of Elyza Hartnell)
Dump truck in ditch halts Pat Bay Highway evening traffic

Incident was cleared shortly after 5 p.m.

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Cowichan Tribes members line up at a drive-up clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 13 to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the region. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Cowichan Tribes COVID-19 death count hits four

Second doses of Pfizer vaccine expected on March 8 as community count hits 230 since Dec. 31

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Motorist who struck and killed jogger on Gabriola Island gets two-year sentence

William Goosman pleaded guilty last fall in connection with incident that killed Jay Dearman

FILE - Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash

Cause of the wreck on a two-lane road curving through upscale LA suburb was not clear

Most Read