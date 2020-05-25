Dump truck in Nanaimo snags power lines, snaps hydro pole, crashes

No injuries in incident Monday morning on Old Victoria Road

A dump truck took down power lines, snapped a utility pole and crashed in Nanaimo’s south end on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the accident in the 800 block of Old Victoria Road at about 11:40 a.m. to find a dump truck had tipped onto its side.

Emergency crews on the scene said the dump truck was driving northbound on Old Victoria Road when its raised dump box snagged power lines crossing the road.

“The dump truck was travelling north on Old Victoria Road. He still had his box up after doing a dump somewhere,” said Capt. Bryun Ashlie, Nanaimo Fire Rescue. “It hit the lines … and basically snapped the power pole in half and pulled the high tension lines off.”

No other vehicles on the road were involved, but the dump box connected with two vehicle in the parking at the Clay Tree Society centre.

The truck’s driver was not injured. Old Victoria Road was closed at Seventh Street.

According to B.C. Hydro’s website, the incident caused an outage for about 1,500 residents in south Nanaimo.

