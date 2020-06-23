Police, firefighters and BC Ambulance personnel attend after a Duncan man crashed his car on Highway 18 at Hillcrest Road on Monday, June 22. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Duncan man facing charges after fleeing police, crashing car

The driver, who was the lone occupant, was still inside, and was taken into police custody

A 22-year-old Duncan man is facing multiple charges for dangerous and impaired driving after fleeing police and crashing his car on Highway 18 west of the city on Monday.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on June 22, Lake Cowichan RCMP officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, and located a small blue Toyota sedan with right-hand drive on Highway 18 near Skutz Falls Road.

When police tried to pull over the car, it fled at a high rate of speed, east toward Duncan. Not long after, an officer from BC Traffic Services spotted the car upside down in the ditch next to the westbound lane, at the intersection of the highway and Hillcrest Road. Sahtlam and South End volunteer firefighters attended the scene, as did BC Ambulance Services.

The driver, who was the lone occupant, was still inside, and was taken into police custody, receiving medical attention for minor injuries. He was scheduled to appear in Duncan Provincial Court on Tuesday to face a number of charges.

Investigators are asking members of the public to provide any witness information or dash camera video from Highway 18 on June 22, between 2 and 3 p.m. Anyone with information should contact Const. Trevor Speidel of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.cowichancrimestoppers.com

RCMP

