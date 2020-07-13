Duncan model makes quarter finals in ‘Maxim’ magazine contest

Brandee Peart among top one per cent left in competition

Duncan’s Brandee Peart is in the quarterfinals for Maxim magazine’s annual cover girl competition this year. (Submitted photo)

Duncan’s Brandee Peart is in competition for the chance to appear on the cover of a future edition of Maxim magazine.

Peart, 36, is now in the quarterfinals in the annual competition in which fans vote for which aspiring model from across North America will grace the cover of the popular magazine.

She is among 380 finalists out of the approximately 38,000 candidates who were originally part of Maxim’s 2020 Cover Girl competition this year.

RELATED STORY: VANCOUVER ISLAND WOMAN IN THE RUNNING FOR MAXIM COVER GIRL CONTEST

“I never thought I would get this far,” said the mother of six who is also a registered nurse in the Valley.

“I only started modeling about six months ago after I lost a lot of weight and found a way to love my body and myself. I saw the competition advertised on Facebook and said to myself that I can do this. I’m pursuing my dream.”

In the quarterfinals, the Maxim website declares only the “top one percent of models” remain in the annual competition.

The winner of the overall competition will receive $25,000 and a photo shoot with a renowned photographer that will see her on the cover and on a two-page insert in the magazine.

Peart said that if she wins the competition, she intends to remodel the bathroom in her house.

“I have six kids so I need a happy place,” she said.

RELATED STORY: VANCOUVER ISLAND MOM ENTERS MAXIM COVER GIRL CONTEST FOR DAUGHTER’S SAKE

If Peart’s fans want to participate in the competition, they can vote for her online on Maxim’s contest page, or she has a link to the competition on her Facebook page.

Voting in the quarter finals ends as of 8 p.m. on July 16.

The competition will then go through another two rounds and the final winner is expected to be announced sometime in early August.

“I’ll know if I will be going on to the next round soon after the voting ends on July 16,” Peart said.

“It’s been a lot of fun so far.”



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainment