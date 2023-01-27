Duncan shop broken into twice on consecutive nights

Roby Clement, co-owner of Duncan’s Goldstone Consignment Boutique, said she feels disappointed and violated after the store was broken into twice on consecutive nights this week. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Goldstone Consignment Boutique, on the corner of Canada Avenue and Kenneth Street, was broken into twice on consecutive nights this week, with the culprits getting away with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Roby Clement, who co-owns the store with Amy Caine, said two people were spotted working hard to break through the large front window of the business at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning, with glass spreading through the store when they finally succeeded.

She said they snatched and grabbed up to 10 rings, worth thousands of dollars, and articles of clothing that were just inside the window before fleeing the scene.

Then, at about 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, the glass front door of the business was smashed in and the culprits once again grabbed quickly for what was just inside the door, which included a whole linen line worth about $1,000 and a $475 leather jacket.

Clement said the neighbour who spotted the two suspects breaking through the front window on Wednesday morning also saw the door being smashed in on Thursday morning and recognized the culprit as one of the ones involved with the break in the previous morning.

“This is the first time this has happened in the year and half that we have been at this location,” she said.

“I’m shocked and scared and afraid to go to sleep at night because I might receive another call about another break in at the store. We’re very disappointed and feel violated. We put our heart and soul into this business.”

Clement said the store has no roll-up metal shutters or metal bars on its doors and windows as some other downtown businesses have resorted to after being broken into, but it’s something she’s considering bringing up with the landlord.

She said the store has insurance, but she and Caine have yet to decide whether it’s worth making a claim considering the deductible they will have to pay, as well as the increased insurance rates.

While the door was fixed quickly, Clement said the window has been temporarily boarded up.

“We’ve had almost no traffic coming through today [Thursday] because everyone thinks we’re gone,” she said.

“While this is scary and sad, we have no thought of moving anywhere else. We love this location.”

The RCMP are investigating the break ins.



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

crime