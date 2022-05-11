Saanich police are investigating an assault on Santa Anita Avenue that happened at around 1 a.m. May 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

Early morning assault in front of Saanich home sends man to hospital

Incident in Strawberry Vale neighbourhood doesn’t appear to be random, police say

One man is in hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries after being assaulted with a weapon outside a home on Santa Anita Avenue in Saanich.

Saanich police report that the assault occurred just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday (May 11) and does not appear to be a random attack. No arrests have been made and police are canvassing the neighbourhood looking for witnesses as well as security camera footage from the time of the assault.

More information about the investigation is expected Wednesday afternoon.

