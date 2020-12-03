Early morning crash causes Saanich power outage

Power expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m.

A Saanich crash has left many residences in the area without power Thursday morning. (Google Maps)

A crash in Saanich left more than 100 BC Hydro customers without power Thursday morning.

As of 7 a.m., BC Hydro reports that power has been out since roughly 3:30 a.m. in an area north of Beam Crescent, west of Shelbourne Street, east of Glendenning Road and south of Winchester Road.

The outage is the result of a motor vehicle crash. Crews are on site and power is expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m.

car crashSaanich