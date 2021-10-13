UPDATE: One firefighter injured in suspicious Sooke fire, building to be demolished

Fire broke out Oct. 13 in old Mulligan’s Bar and Grill building

A structure on Otter Point Road in Sooke is engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning. (Brenda Jordison/Facebook)

A fire that tore through a vacant building and injured one firefighter in Sooke Wednesday (Oct. 13) morning is being treated as suspicious.

Sooke, Metchosin and Otter Point fire crews responded to calls of a commercial structure fire at 2197 Otter Point Rd., at 5:30 a.m., with plumes of smoke and flames seen by residents across the neighbourhood.

“On our arrival, the fire was through the roof,” Sooke interim Fire Chief Cam Norris-Jones told Black Press Media. Crews were able to enter the structure and bring down the blaze from inside.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the structure sustained extensive damage.

The building has housed Mulligan’s Bar and Grill, a golf clubhouse, fitness centre and temporary homeless shelter in the past. Most recently, the property has been slated for a 77-unit housing project.

Norris-Jones said he’s been in contact with the property developers Wednesday morning and that they plan to demolish what remains of the building later in the day.

Because the building was vacant, Norris-Jones said they are treating the fire as suspicious.

Otter Point Road is closed between Beaton Road and Wadams Way and is expected to remain so until noon, Norris-Jones said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

